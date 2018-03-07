Conestoga grads Cameron, Beer are named Baldwin School lacrosse coaches

Bryn Mawr – The Baldwin School recently announced that it hired Megan Cameron as the new varsity lacrosse head coach, and Jessie Beer as the new assistant varsity lacrosse coach. Both women are graduates of Conestoga High School.

Cameron is a 2017 graduate of Old Dominion University, where she played four years as a starting midfielder for the Monarchs lacrosse team. She helped lead the Monarchs to a conference championship in 2016, where she earned All-Tournament Team honors and a berth to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.

She was named captain her senior year and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. Cameron was named to the Conference USA Academic Honor Roll in each of her four years. She coached with the Southern Virginia (SOVA) lacrosse travel program every summer for the four years she was at Old Dominion.

Beer is a 2017 graduate of the University of Connecticut, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Education. She is currently a marketing assistant in the University of Pennsylvania’s Athletic Department. She graduated from Conestoga High School in 2013 where she played soccer and lacrosse. Her senior season she was named to the All-Main Line Second Team.

She went on to play Division 1 lacrosse at the University of Connecticut, where she was a four year starter and was the captain her senior year. She also helped her team advance to the Big East tournament three times and the Big East Finals for the first time in school history her sophomore year. All four years, she was part of the Big East All-Academic team and was named an Outstanding Senior Scholar-Athlete her senior year.

“Energy, discipline, a passion for sport as career and a knowledge about the recent changes in the lacrosse game are what Baldwin’s two new varsity coaches will bring to the Polar Bear team,” said Baldwin School Director of Athletics Deb Surgi. “Jessie Beer and Megan Cameron are two highly regarded and sought after coaches early in their careers who are excited about instilling a new sense of passion, teamwork and work ethic for the lacrosse game here at Baldwin. They hope to take a talented squad and reignite their potential.”