Spring-Ford’s Ronnie Minges signs with University of Tampa

Name: Ron Minges

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: University of Tampa

Sport: Men’s Soccer

Anticipated Major: Undeclared

Parents: Ron and Kathy Minges

Major Athletic Honors: 2017 All-State Selection; Two-time All-Southeast PA/All-Area, All-PAC First Team selection.

