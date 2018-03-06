DLN-Area Flyers Cup Roundup: Unionville, Rustin, W.C. East all advance

Jack McKenna had a hat trick while Phillippe Doucette and Ben Brucker scored twice each in Unionville’s wild 9-7 win over Wissahickon Monday night in Flyers Cup Class A first-round action at Hatfield Ice.

Unionville led, 6-5, after two periods, but Wissahickon tied it up early in the third period. Jamie Wenzel put Unionville back on top a few minutes later, before Wissahckon’s Alex Myhrman evened things up again at 7-7, 10 minutes into the period.

Less than 30 seconds later, McKenna scored his second goal of the night to give Unionville an 8-7 lead, before adding an empty-netter to finish the scoring.

Unionville goalie Brandon Terrey had 15 saves on the night. The Indians will face West Chester East in Wednesday’s quarters.

W.C. RUSTIN 9, RADNOR 1 >> Ben Meisinger, Lucas Christia and Nicholas Ferraro each scored twice as top-seeded Rustin cruised to a first-round win in Class A action.

Willem Einthoven, Ian Strasinksi and Evan Greenberg scored the other goals for the Golden Knights, who outshot the Raiders, 55-6, on the night.

Rustin goalie Joel Keller stopped five shots, while Radnor’s Harris Brotman stopped 46 shots.

The Knights will play No. 9 Palmyra Wednesday night in the quarterfinals.

W.C. EAST 8, KENNETT 1 >> Dylan McLaughlin had a hat trick and Jack Hamilton added two more goals as the Vikings rolled over their familiar Ches-Mont rival in the first round of Class A action.

Nick Castura, Charlie Carsello and John Conlon also found the net for West Chester East in the win.

Christo Walker had the only goal of the night for Kennett, while Blue Demons goalie Morgan Cullen had 33 saves in the loss.

Joey Galitski stopped 14 of 15 shots for East, which moves on to face another Ches-Mont foe, Unionville, in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

SPRINGFIELD 7, W.C. HENDERSON 3 >> Dylan DeAngelo scored twice and Alex Holloway added the final Henderson goal in a first-round loss in Flyers Cup Class A action at Ice Line.

Kieren Green stopped 22 shots for Henderson in goal.