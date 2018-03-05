Connect with us

Suburban One League

Suburban One League Continental 2017-2018 Girls Basketball All-Conference Teams

Souderton senior Kate Connolly (left) fights to break away from Council Rock North's Mackenzie Tinner during their District 1-6A quarterfinal on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (Rachel Wisniewski/For Digital First Media)

Sportsmanship Award: Pennridge.

First Team

NameGradePositionSchool
Alexa BrodieJuniorGuardCentral Bucks South
Maddie BurkeSophomoreForwardCentral Bucks West
Kate ConnollySeniorGuard/ForwardSouderton
Haley MeinelSeniorGuardCentral Bucks South
Megan WalbrandtJuniorGuardSouderton

Second Team

NameGradePositionSchool
Alana CardonaSeniorForwardSouderton
Bri HewlettSeniorGuard/ForwardNorth Penn
Sophia MancusoSeniorGuardCentral Bucks East
Bailey McManusSeniorGuardCentral Bucks East
Izzy TreonJuniorForwardCentral Bucks West

Third Team

NameGradePositionSchool
Gill AndersonSeniorForwardPennridge
Brooke BachtleSeniorGuardPennridge
Megan BealerJuniorGuardSouderton
Tori DowdSeniorGuardSouderton
Emma StanfieldSeniorGuardWilliam Tennent

Honorable Mention

NameGradePositionSchool
Haley CrossleyJuniorForwardWilliam Tennent
Mackenzie EhresmanSeniorGuardCentral Bucks South
Rose McCormickSeniorGuardPennridge
Maddie McShaneSeniorForwardCentral Bucks South
Gina RussoSeniorForwardCentral Bucks East

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Suburban One League