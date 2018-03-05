Connect with us

Suburban One League

Suburban One League Continental 2017-2018 Boys Basketball All-Conference Teams

Pennridge's Sean Yoder lays up a shot past Wissahickon's Carmen Ostroski during their game on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (Bob Raines/Digital First Media)

Sportsmanship Award: Central Bucks East, Pennridge, Souderton.

First Team

NameGradePositionSchool
Tommy KuypersJuniorForwardCentral Bucks South
Collin MacAdamsSeniorForwardCentral Bucks West
Jack ReichweinSeniorForwardCentral Bucks West
Nate RobinsonSeniorGuardCentral Bucks South
Sean YoderJuniorGuardPennridge

Second Team

NameGradePositionSchool
Kyle CassidySeniorGuardCentral Bucks East
Tyrese LewisSeniorForwardPennridge
Shane McCuskerSeniorGuardCentral Bucks West
Jonathan PostJuniorForwardPennridge
David RobinsonJuniorForwardNorth Penn

Third Team

NameGradePositionSchool
Chris ColemanSeniorGuardNorth Penn
Tomas HanrahanSeniorGuardSouderton
AJ MitchellJuniorGuardNorth Penn
Jack MulhearnJuniorGuardCentral Bucks West
Nick RoggioJuniorForwardCentral Bucks East

Honorable Mention

NameGradePositionSchool
Markeith BaxterSeniorForwardWilliam Tennent
AJ CatanzaroSeniorForwardNorth Penn
Ian McCarJuniorForwardCentral Bucks South
Collin SteinSeniorGuardCentral Bucks East
Trevor WattsSeniorForwardSouderton

