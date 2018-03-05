Springfield earns district’s fifth seed in 5A states

Springfield is going to the PIAA Class 5A girls basketball tournament riding a little momentum.
Jordan D’Ambrosio scored 16 points and dished out three assists to lead the fourth-seeded Cougars to a 45-25 victory over No. 10 Upper Merion Monday in a playback for fifth place.
The Cougars (21-7), who held UM to four points in each of the first three quarters, travel to Archbishop Ryan Saturday to play District 12 champion Archbishop Wood in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. Tip off is 3:30.
After falling to Mount St. Joseph in the district quarterfinals, the Cougars defeated Radnor to clinch a spot in the state tourney before Monday’s dominating win over the Vikings. Belle Mastropietro paired seven points with seven steals and three assists. Alexa Abbonizio tossed in seven points, while Jordan Postiglione and Rachel Conran chipped in with six apiece.
UM’s Jordan Wilson scored her 1,000th career point in the fourth quarter. She led the Vikings with 11 points.
Top photo: A file photo of Springfield junior Jordan D’Ambrosio, who scored a game-high 16 points to go with three assists in the Cougars’ 45-25 victory over Upper Merion in a District 1 Class 5A playback Monday.
