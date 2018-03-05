Downingtown West beats rival East for Ches-Mont hockey crown

WEST GOSHEN >> Playing the top two seeds in the Ches-Mont in back-to-back days, Downingtown West knew defense would be paramount.

Surrendering one goal in two games will work just fine, thank you.

Eric West made 29 saves and Zak Spero broke a tie late in the third period as the Whippets collected their first Inter-County Scholastic Hockey League Ches-Mont championship with a 2-1 victory over Downingtown East at Ice Line on Thursday.

“It’s been a long time for this organization,” said West. “I know it means a lot. We worked hard. We just put our heads down and grinded. It means a lot for the boys in the locker room. It’s finally our time.”

“They played fantastic all three games,” said Downingtown West coach Ryan Smith. “Great group of guys.

“We see these teams so often, we prepare and executed. When it came down to it, they knew what they had to do.”

The fourth-seeded Whippets made a charge through the tournament and sent a tremor through the league with a convincing 5-0 victory over defending champion and top-seeded West Chester Rustin in the semifinals Wednesday. The second-seeded Cougars, meanwhile, had to work overtime in knocking off West Chester East.

West didn’t show any hangover as they carried the play early, but neither team could get into prime scoring areas. Neither goalie was called on to make a gold-star save, but East’s Matt Shandler was tested from long range a couple of times early.

West and Shandler turned back 33 combined shots during two periods as neither team could dent the scoreboard. One outstanding note about the game, there were no penalties and a minimum amount of pushing and shoving after the whistle.

With the tension being turned up to top levels, both teams’ top scorers took center stage.

West struck first just 48 seconds into the third. John Michael Owens turned in a rebound after Alec Connolly’s initial shot was turned aside by Shandler.

The lead lasted seven minutes as the Cougars were finally able to capitalize on a defensive breakdown. A keep-in at the East blue line created a two-on-one. Patrick Bobko found Justin Cohn, who slid the puck into the open net to tie the score at 1-1.

With overtime staring everybody in the face for the second straight year, West came through at the most crucial of times.

Spero jumped on the puck, moved out front and beat Shandler to give the Whippets the lead. They didn’t allow the Cougars any clean looks for the final two minutes of the period as the final horn sounded and the celebration commenced.

“John Guay shot the puck and just missed the net and I picked it up in the corner and skated to the middle and shot it and hoped it went in,” said Spero.

West turned away 29 of 30 shots and was later the subject of effusive praise from his coach.

“The defense worked hard and lifted sticks, but don’t overlook the goaltender,” said Smith. “Eric has been our goaltender since the ninth grade and he is a junior now and he came to play this week.”

The two teams now move into the Flyers Cup, beginning Monday. The Cougars will be the second seed behind Central Bucks South, while the Whippets are No. 7, which didn’t sit well with East coach Dave Hendricks.

“They are a very, very strong team, obviously the Flyers Cup selection has no idea what they’re doing,” he said. “They are just as good as any double A team around. I have nothing but admiration for those coaches and players. It’s been a long time coming and it’s well deserved.”