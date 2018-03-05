Connect with us

Boyertown’s Mason Kennedy commits to Messiah College

Name: Mason Kennedy

High School: Boyertown

College Selection: Messiah College

Sport: Men’s Swimming

Event: 200, 500 Freestyle

Club Affiliation: TOPS, Hillside Aquatic Club

Anticipated Major: Biology (Pre-Med), Minor in Spanish

Parents: Jim and Jena Kennedy

Major Athletic Honors: 2018 Team captain, District One Championship qualifier

Academic/Community Service: High Honor Roll, Provost’s Academic Excellent Scholarship recipient, Mission trips.

