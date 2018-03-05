Connect with us

Spring Sports

Boyertown’s Allison Melahn commits to Albright College

Name: Allison Melahn

High School: Boyertown

College Selection: Albright College

Sport: Softball

Position: Pitcher/Outfield

Club Affiliation: Abington Angels Softball

Anticipated Major: Psychology

Parents: Dennis and Cathy Melahn

Other Schools Considered: Keystone, Penn State-Brandywine, Susquehanna

Academic/Community Service: National Honors Society, Link Crew.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Spring Sports