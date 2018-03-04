Wong helps Bonner & Prendie to District 12 title in OT

Isaiah Wong and Tariq Ingraham combined for 47 points to help Bonner & Prendergast outlast Martin Luther King in overtime, 64-59, to win the District 12 Class 5A boys basketball championship Saturday.

Wong poured in 31 points and Ingraham added 16. Bonner & Prendergast outscored King, 16-11, in the overtime to win the district title.

In the District 1 Class 5A third-place game:

Wissahickon 54, Chester 51 >> Anthony Lawrence scored five of his 10 points in the third quarter to help the Trojans rally past the Clippers. Max Rappaport tallied 12 of his team-high 14 points in the first half.

Brian Randolph III had 10 of his 18 points in the third period as Chester turned an eight-point halftime deficit into a five-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Clippers went cold in the final frame. Chester only scored five points in the fourth quarter to finish fourth.

Rahmaad DeJarnette and Timothy Johnston pitched in with 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Clippers.