Hendixson, O’Hara find the range to claim District 12 title

Cardinal O’Hara’s Maura Hendrixson has been unstoppable lately.
Neumann-Goretti didn’t have an answer for the All-Delco in last Monday’s Catholic League final, and Olney saw first-hand what the Drexel-bound senior guard is capable of Saturday at Lincoln High School.
Hendrixson scored a career-high 33 points — all in the first three quarters — to lead O’Hara to a 79-33 rout of the Public League champions in the District 12 Class 6A title game.
The All-Delco Hendrixson buried nine 3-point shots.
All-Delco Kenzie Gardler hit five 3s for 15 points, and Emily Helms canned four 3s for 12 points.
As a team the Lions (21-3) made 21 3-point field goals en route to winning the District 12 title trophy.
In the District 12 Class 4A final:
Bonner & Prendergast 66, Audenreid 33 >> Nyah Garrison helped the Pandas claim the district title with a game-high 15 points.
Garrison joined Maeve McCann (12 points) and Dakota McCaughan (11) in double figures for the Pandas, who outscored Audenreid 39-8 in the second half.
In the District 1 Class 6A tournament:
Garnet Valley 65, Spring-Ford 64 >> Looking to build momentum for the state tourney, the No. 4 Jaguars earned a thrilling decision over the third-seeded Rams to take third place in the District 1 Class 6A tournament.
Brianne Borcky had one of her best scoring performances of the season. The junior forward had 12 of the Jags’ 24 points in the third quarter, and finished with a game-high 20.
Following close behind was junior forward Emily McAteer, who poured in 17 points. The Jags, who trailed by a point at halftime, outscored the Rams 24-13 in the third quarter.
Liesl Dentinger had eight of her 12 points in the second period for the Jags (23-4). Nicole Barnes chipped in with six points.
