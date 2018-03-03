Defeating Bethlehem Catholic too tall a task for Lower Moreland

By Jeff Moeller

EASTON – Lower Moreland didn’t have trouble with Bethlehem Catholic’s quickness in the PIAA District 11/1 Class 4A Subregional final.

In fact, both teams played at an up-tempo pace that looked more like a summer league game.

But the Lions had trouble with the Golden Hawks overall height as well as their overall depth as they dropped a 79-59 decision at Easton Middle School late Saturday afternoon.

Bethlehem Catholic (25-3), the two-time District 11 champions, opened up the game with a 16-6 run over the last five minutes of the second quarter that doubled-up Lower Moreland, 40-20 , at halftime.

The Lions (20-8) has trouble all afternoon dealing with the inside presence of 6-10 senior Ryan Young (7 points, three blocks) and his younger brother junior 6-7 Kyle Young, and the Golden Hawks place four players in double figures.

Bethlehem Catholic also sank six of their nine three-pointers in the second half with guards Ryan Santana (16 points, five three-pointers) and Kenny Bell (13 points, 2 threes), and Deandre Gardner (10 points, 2 threes) accounting for all of them, mostly from the corner.

“They are very talented,” said Lower Moreland head coach Seth Baron about Bethlehem Catholic. “I would put our quickness against their quickness, but they had a ton of talent on the floor. They didn’t miss many shots tonight either, especially from the corner. The three from the corner was money for them.”

Yet, the Lions battled throughout despite being down as many as 23 in the third quarter. They closed the gap to 70-58 to end a 13-5 spurt when Dan Shimon drained a three-pointer with 1:56 left. Shimon had all of his 13 points in the Lions’ 19-point fourth quarter. But Kyle Young silenced the momentum when he followed a slam dunk and the Golden Hawks scored six of the final eight points.

However, Lower Moreland nearly doubled its first-half total with a 39-point effort. Kyle Young left the game midway through the third quarter when he slammed his head on the floor attempting a dunk. Young was helped to the bench and didn’t play the final quarter.

“I was happy with the second half,” added Baron. “The effort was great in the first half and we missed some chippy layups when it was close. In the second quarter, we were not strong and we didn’t box out well.

“Their big guy No. 23 (Kyle Young) is a heckava player. The tempo really didn’t bother us. They finished every time in transition and we didn’t.”

Senior guard Shane Cohen led the Lions with a game-high 18 points, and he quickly realized his team would have a challenging afternoon.

“We knew they had scorers, but we didn’t realize how deep they were as a team,” said Cohen. “They all shot the ball really well and we just had to adapt to that. The next person needed to step up, and I’m not saying we didn’t do that. We just weren’t expecting to see from them as much as they showed.

“I don’t know what it was, but the second quarter wasn’t good for us. We decided to finally start playing in the fourth quarter, and obviously, we were there. We just ran out of time. We just needed to bring all 32 minutes against a team like this. Valley Forge Military Academy is a team that is similar to their talent.”

Cohen and his teammates will get a chance to redeem themselves when they begin the state playoffs either next Friday or Saturday

“We didn’t play well in the second quarter and we can’t afford to do that in states,” added Cohen. “We’ll be ready next week.”

Bethlehem Catholic 79, Lower Moreland 59

Lower Moreland 12 8 20 19 – 59

Bethlehem Catholic 19 21 21 18 – 79

Lower Moreland: Shane Cohen 9 0-0 18, Jake Himmelstein 1 1-2 3, Forrest Keys 5 2-6 12, Jordan Zoubroulis 3 4-4 11, Joey Cerruti 0 0-0 0, John Przybylinski 1 0-0 2, Bryce Horn 0 0-0 0, Andrew Finnegan 1 0-0 2, Dan Shimon 5 0-0 13. Totals 24 7-12 59.

Bethlehem Catholic: Ryan Young 3 1-1 7, Julian Thomas 1 2-4 4, Ryan Santana 5 1-2 16, Dameon Robinson 1 0-0 2, Justin Paz 5 2-4 12, Kenny Bell 5 1-1 13, Kyle Young 3 1-2 7, Deandre Gardner 4 0-0 10, Caden Giordano 0 0-0 0, Scott Kuna 2 0-0 4, Dominic Italiani 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 8-14 79

3-pointers: LM – Shimon 3. BC – Santana 5, Bell 2, Gardener 2.