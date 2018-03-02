Hatboro-Horsham skates past Lower Moreland for SHSHL-A title

HATFIELD TWP. >> Hatboro-Horsham may have narrowly missed the cut for the Flyers Cup, but the Hatters skated into their offseason passing around a league championship trophy.
Hatboro raced to an early lead and used a strong final push to put away Lower Moreland, as the Hatters earned a 7-4 victory Thursday night in the Suburban High School Hockey League A Final.
“I think this is more important to the boys than the Flyers Cup. We wanted this, and I don’t think the Flyers Cup was really on our minds. This is all we thought of for the past week,” said senior defenseman Nathan Reilly, whose goal gave the Hatters a 2-1 lead three minutes into the contest.
“This is a great win for the boys. We wanted this since we started, Day One of the season. This is all we’ve been thinking about for the past week.”
Hatboro took a 4-2 lead into the third period, and after Coleman Peppelman’s goal cut it to 4-3, the Hatters closed things out with back-to-back goals by Dylan McClure and Jacob Mueller. Things got ugly late, as several Lower Moreland players instigated a fight with 11 seconds left.
Five Bear players were hit with game misconducts, which means Lower Moreland may have to forfeit the Flyers Cup. It was an unfortunate way to end a season filled with many firsts.
The Bears reached the playoffs for the first time and also had an eight-game winning streak going into Thursday.
“That was our goal, to make the playoffs this year and we got there and got to the final game,” said coach Anthony D’Orazio, whose team got a pair of goals each from Peppelman and Campbell Manin. “We (got to within 4-3 in the third) and then we ran outta gas.
“We hadn’t lost since mid January so it was a good run. Congrats to (Hatboro). They’re a very well-coached team.”
Gianni Lafratta’s squad got a five-goal effort from Mueller, a sophomore forward.
“Mueller, he’s a beast,” Reilly said, “and the boys worked really hard.”
The Bears trimmed it to 6-4 on Manin’s second tally but an open netter by Mueller finished it.
“We were buzzing tonight,” Reilly said.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
Billy Hawthorne named head football coach at Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> Pottsgrove’s search to replace a coaching legend didn’t need to extend...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
Spring-Ford girls soccer players make their college selections
Several senior members of the Spring-Ford girls soccer team recently signed their national letters...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
Methacton’s Lee Eubank chooses Shippensburg University
Name: Lee Eubank High School: Methacton College Selection: Shippensburg University Sport: Women’s Soccer Position: Defense Club Affiliation: Penn Fusion...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
Methacton’s Sarah Nicoletti selects York College
Name: Sarah Nicoletti High School: Methacton College Selection: York College of PA Sport: Women’s Cross Country Anticipated Major: Nursing...
-
Archbishop Wood/ 1 week ago
Coatesville’s Young, Pottsgrove’s Faison, 4 from Wood among Pa. team for Big 33 Classic
Southeast Pa. will be well represented on the Pennsylvania team for the 2018 Big...
-
Featured Slider/ 2 weeks ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 2 weeks ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 3 weeks ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...