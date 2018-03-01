District 12 Class 5A: Fast start helps Carroll roll over Palumbo

Archbishop Carroll wasted no time flexing its muscles in the District 12 Class 5A girls third-place game at La Salle High School.
The Patriots pitched a shutout in the first quarter and rolled to a 60-21 victory over Palumbo.
The victory earned Carroll a first-round date with the loser of Saturday’s District 1 championship game between
West Chester Henderson and Villa Maria Academy in the first round of the PIAA tournament starts March 10. Carroll defeated Villa Maria, 45-34, in the Cardinal O’Hara Christmas tournament Dec. 28, 2017.
Using a balanced attach in which seven players scored at least five points, Carroll jumped out to an 18-0 lead and never looked back. Molly Masciantonio led the way with 12 points. She was 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Hope Syron added 10 poins and Ali Dreger pitched in with seven.
Boys Basketball
Archbishop Carroll topped Mastery Charter, 67-61, to take third place in the District 12 Class 5A tournament.
No other details were reported.
The Patriots face the winner of the District 1 third-place game between Chester and Wissahickon in the opening round of the PIAA tournament March. 9.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
Billy Hawthorne named head football coach at Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> Pottsgrove’s search to replace a coaching legend didn’t need to extend...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
Spring-Ford girls soccer players make their college selections
Several senior members of the Spring-Ford girls soccer team recently signed their national letters...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
Methacton’s Lee Eubank chooses Shippensburg University
Name: Lee Eubank High School: Methacton College Selection: Shippensburg University Sport: Women’s Soccer Position: Defense Club Affiliation: Penn Fusion...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
Methacton’s Sarah Nicoletti selects York College
Name: Sarah Nicoletti High School: Methacton College Selection: York College of PA Sport: Women’s Cross Country Anticipated Major: Nursing...
-
Archbishop Wood/ 7 days ago
Coatesville’s Young, Pottsgrove’s Faison, 4 from Wood among Pa. team for Big 33 Classic
Southeast Pa. will be well represented on the Pennsylvania team for the 2018 Big...
-
Featured Slider/ 2 weeks ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 2 weeks ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 3 weeks ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...