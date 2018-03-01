District 12 Class 5A: Fast start helps Carroll roll over Palumbo

Archbishop Carroll wasted no time flexing its muscles in the District 12 Class 5A girls third-place game at La Salle High School.

The Patriots pitched a shutout in the first quarter and rolled to a 60-21 victory over Palumbo.

The victory earned Carroll a first-round date with the loser of Saturday’s District 1 championship game between

West Chester Henderson and Villa Maria Academy in the first round of the PIAA tournament starts March 10. Carroll defeated Villa Maria, 45-34, in the Cardinal O’Hara Christmas tournament Dec. 28, 2017.

Using a balanced attach in which seven players scored at least five points, Carroll jumped out to an 18-0 lead and never looked back. Molly Masciantonio led the way with 12 points. She was 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Hope Syron added 10 poins and Ali Dreger pitched in with seven.

Boys Basketball

Archbishop Carroll topped Mastery Charter, 67-61, to take third place in the District 12 Class 5A tournament.

No other details were reported.

The Patriots face the winner of the District 1 third-place game between Chester and Wissahickon in the opening round of the PIAA tournament March. 9.