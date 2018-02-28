Two Lower Merion wrestlers finish second at Districts

Lower Merion had two individual second-place finishers at the PIAA District 1 AAA Central tournament Feb. 24 at Spring-Ford High School. Overall, Lower Merion finished ninth among the 24 teams at the tournament.

LM’s Christian Hodges finished second at 120 pounds. He won by technical fall over Owen J. Roberts’ Jacob Dunleavy, 16-0, 3:23, in the championship quarterfinals; pinned Boyertown’s Noah Fisher in 3:12 in the championship semifinals; then lost to Spring-Ford’s Brandon Meredith in the finals.

The other second-place Lower Merion wrestler was 152-pounder James Lledo, who won by technical fall against Haverford’s Kevin Dougherty, 17-2, 1:59, in the quarterfinals; defeated Spring-Ford’s Ben D’Arcangelo, 3-1, in the semifinals; and lost by technical fall to Owen J. Roberts’ Daniel Mancini in the championship final.