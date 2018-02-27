Spring-Ford girls soccer players make their college selections

Several senior members of the Spring-Ford girls soccer team recently signed their national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. Use the arrows to cycle through each player’s signing information:

Gabby Kane

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: Kutztown University

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Club Affiliation: Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Continental FC

Anticipated Major: English

Major Athletic Honors: 2014 – PAC champion, All-PAC second team; 2015 – All-PAC second team; 2016 – PAC champion, All-PAC first team, Mercury All-Area Player of the Year, PAC MVP, PSCA All-State, NSCAA Regional All-American; 2017 – co-captain, PIAA quarterfinalist, All-Area first team, All-PAC first team

Academic/Community Service: Honor Roll; Open Door Ministry, West-Mont United volunteer.