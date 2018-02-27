Connect with us

Fall Sports

Spring-Ford girls soccer players make their college selections

Prev1 of 6
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Several senior members of the Spring-Ford girls soccer team recently signed their national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. Use the arrows to cycle through each player’s signing information:

Gabby Kane

Spring-Ford senior Gabby Kane signed her national letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Kutztown University. She is seated with her mother, Gail Byers. (Photo courtesy Spring-Ford athletics)

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: Kutztown University

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Club Affiliation: Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Continental FC

Anticipated Major: English

Major Athletic Honors: 2014 – PAC champion, All-PAC second team; 2015 – All-PAC second team; 2016 – PAC champion, All-PAC first team, Mercury All-Area Player of the Year, PAC MVP, PSCA All-State, NSCAA Regional All-American; 2017 – co-captain, PIAA quarterfinalist, All-Area first team, All-PAC first team

Academic/Community Service: Honor Roll; Open Door Ministry, West-Mont United volunteer.

Prev1 of 6
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Fall Sports