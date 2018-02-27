Spring-Ford girls soccer players make their college selections

Several senior members of the Spring-Ford girls soccer team recently signed their national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. Use the arrows to cycle through each player’s signing information:
Gabby Kane
High School: Spring-Ford
College Selection: Kutztown University
Sport: Women’s Soccer
Club Affiliation: Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Continental FC
Anticipated Major: English
Major Athletic Honors: 2014 – PAC champion, All-PAC second team; 2015 – All-PAC second team; 2016 – PAC champion, All-PAC first team, Mercury All-Area Player of the Year, PAC MVP, PSCA All-State, NSCAA Regional All-American; 2017 – co-captain, PIAA quarterfinalist, All-Area first team, All-PAC first team
Academic/Community Service: Honor Roll; Open Door Ministry, West-Mont United volunteer.
