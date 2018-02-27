Friends’ Central girls finish third at PTFCA Meet

The Friends’ Central School girls’ track and field team finished in third place at the PA Track and Field Coaches Association (PTFCA) Meet held at the Horace Ashenfelter Indoor Track at Penn State University.
The team earned a total of 32 points, competing against 73 teams in the state, behind the efforts of Ava Forman, Izzy MacFarlane, Bailie Stovall, Inara Shell, Nadia Taranta, and Gabrielle Wilkinson.
The day started with Wilkinson finishing second in both the mile run (4:52.22) and the 800 meter run (2:09.02).
Inara Shell placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 38-04.5 and set a personal record, a new school record, and qualified for Nationals.
The FCS 4×200 quartet of Izzy MacFarlane, Inara Shell, Ava Forman, and Bailie Stovall also set a new school record with a time of 1:47.46.
The Friends’ Central distance medley relay team of Izzy MacFarlane (1,200 meters), Ava Forman (400 meters), Nadia Taranta (800 meters), and Gabrielle Wilkinson (1,600 meters) finished first in the state with a time of 12:20.56.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 2 hours ago
Billy Hawthorne named head football coach at Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> Pottsgrove’s search to replace a coaching legend didn’t need to extend...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 hours ago
Spring-Ford girls soccer players make their college selections
Several senior members of the Spring-Ford girls soccer team recently signed their national letters...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
Methacton’s Lee Eubank chooses Shippensburg University
Name: Lee Eubank High School: Methacton College Selection: Shippensburg University Sport: Women’s Soccer Position: Defense Club Affiliation: Penn Fusion...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
Methacton’s Sarah Nicoletti selects York College
Name: Sarah Nicoletti High School: Methacton College Selection: York College of PA Sport: Women’s Cross Country Anticipated Major: Nursing...
-
Archbishop Wood/ 5 days ago
Coatesville’s Young, Pottsgrove’s Faison, 4 from Wood among Pa. team for Big 33 Classic
Southeast Pa. will be well represented on the Pennsylvania team for the 2018 Big...
-
Featured Slider/ 2 weeks ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 2 weeks ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 3 weeks ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...