Friends’ Central girls finish third at PTFCA Meet

The Friends’ Central School girls’ track and field team finished in third place at the ​PA Track and Field Coaches Association (PTFCA) Meet held at the Horace Ashenfelter Indoor Track at Penn State University.

The team earned a total of 32 points, competing against 73 teams in the state, behind the efforts of Ava Forman, Izzy MacFarlane, Bailie Stovall, Inara Shell, Nadia Taranta, and Gabrielle Wilkinson.

The day started with Wilkinson finishing second in both the mile run (4:52.22) and the 800 meter run (2:09.02).

Inara Shell placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 38-04.5 and set a personal record, a new school record, and qualified for Nationals.

The FCS 4×200 quartet of Izzy MacFarlane, Inara Shell, Ava Forman, and Bailie Stovall also set a new school record with a time of 1:47.46.

The Friends’ Central distance medley relay team of Izzy MacFarlane (1,200 meters), Ava Forman (400 meters), Nadia Taranta (800 meters), and Gabrielle Wilkinson (1,600 meters) finished first in the state with a time of 12:20.56.