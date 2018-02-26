Bishop Shanahan’s Josh Hoey shatters national 800 meter indoor record

Bishop Shanahan’s Josh Hoey broke the national high school record in the 800 meters on Sunday, opting to go to the Boston University Last Chance Meet instead of the PTFCA Indoor State Championships.
Hoey shattered the previous record, running an incredible 1:47.67 to finish second in his race and break Robby Andrews’ 2009 time of 1:49.21. The Bishop Shanahan senior would have been the heavy favorite at the indoor state meet in both the mile and 800 meters, but decided to chase the record in Boston instead.
Hoey ran 1:51.49 at the State College Invitational #3 without wearing spikes last week, and it set the stage for his record run. It also, of course, breaks the Pennsylvania state record of 1:50.55, set by Kyle Francis of Bensalem in 2014.
