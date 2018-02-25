Haverford School’s McCollum earns All-America honors

The run was a good one for Chase McCollum of The Haverford School.
The senior earned All-America honors with a second-place finish in the 145-pound weight class at the 83rd National Prep wrestling tournament Saturday at Lehigh University’s Stabler Arena.
McCollum, the fourth seed, dropped a 7-5 decision to seventh-seeded Connor Kievman in the championship match. He avenged a pair of losses to Malvern Prep’s PJ Crane with a 3-2 victory in the semifinals. McCollum went 4-1 in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Episcopal Academy’s Blair Orr had to settle for sixth at 106 pounds after dropping a 3-2 decision to Timothy Levine of Wyoming Seminary. Orr went 4-3 in the tournament.
In the District 12 Class 3A championships, Archbishop Carroll’s Jack McQuaid and Nick Poulos advanced to the Class 3A Northeast Regional at Liberty High School in Bethlehem. McQuaid took second at 160 pounds after dropping a 16-5 major decision to Angel Garcia of Mariana Bracetti Academy in the final at Archbishop Ryan. McQuaid went 2-1 in the tournament.
Poulos was fourth at 132 pounds. He suffered his first loss of the season in a 5-1 loss to Jared Johnson of Roman Catholic and had to settle for fourth place when he had to bail out of the third-place match because of an injury.
