Sacred Heart routs Calvary in District 1 Class 2A semifinals

Sophomore forward Carina Fichera scored a career-high 14 points to lead top-seeded Sacred Heart to a 52-22 rout of No. 4 Calvary Christian in a District 1 Class 2A semifinal Friday night.

Sacred Heart will play No. 2 Delco Christian at Central Bucks South next Saturday for the championship.

Kyra Quigley had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Eileen Piombino chipped in with seven points.