Rapoport sends Wissahickon past Great Valley

By Jeff Moeller

AMBLER >> It was fitting Max Rapoport was at the foul line in the final seconds.

Although he didn’t make neither of his two foul shots, he and his Wissahickon teammates relished the moment as they had assured themselves a trip to the District 1-5A semifinals against Penncrest at Temple University Wednesday night.

Rapoport scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter and helped ignite the fourth-seeded Trojans to a 55-48 victory over fifth-seeded Great Valley in a District 1-5A quarterfinal game at Wissahickon High School.

The senior scored 10 straight points and Wissahickon (18-6) found the scoring touch they lacked in the opening half as they outscored Great Valley (17-7) during the stanza to gain control of the game with good ball movement and a steady defensive effort.

Great Valley’s Liam Ward was a one-man wrecking crew in the opening half, as he scored 15 points to led the Patriots to a 26-24 halftime advantage. On the other hand, Rapoport had just two points in the opening half.

“We just believed in ourselves and knew we could pull this out,” said Rapoport, who also had four steals. “I couldn’t get one to fall in the first half, but my teammates told me to keep shooting. It finally started falling for me.

“We worked hard all the time. We’re happy to get back to Temple and get a rematch with Penncrest.”

Head coach Kyle Wilson knew Rapoport would find his niche. Carmen Ostroski added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans and Zach Reiner chipped in with nine points and grabbed six boards.

“We kept telling Max that he is a shooter and that he could loosen things up for us,” said Wilson. “He started getting on a roll and we took the cue from there. They are a very good team and threw a couple of defenses at us in the opening half.

“We grinded it out and our guards spread their guys out.”

Wilson also credited Cole Hirsch and Donovan Oliphant for shutting down Ward in the second half. Ward, who finished with 27 points, scored eight points in the final 49 seconds, his final three coming on a long-range trey just before the buzzer. However, he shot two-for-nine in the third quarter.

“It won’t show up in the box score, but Hirsch and Oliphant did a great job on Ward in the second half,” said Wilson. “We wanted to make him work and he got tired. It worked for us.”

Great Valley head coach Ron Girone hoped his club could keep Rapoport in check, especially after his team’s strong first half. The Patriots will be in the playback bracket against Holy Ghost Wednesday.

“We had Gavin Frankenheimer on him (Rapoport) in the first half and he did a great job,” said Girone. “He (Rapoport) is the key to everything for them. Once he got loose, he started knocking them down and everyone else rallied around him.

“We had some mental breakdowns in the second half, and we didn’t shoot well. Our goal was to get to Temple. But we’ll get over it and get ready for Wednesday.”

Wissahickon will be looking for revenge against Penncrest Wednesday, as they ended the Trojans last year in the quarterfinals.

“They beat us here last year and that will be on our minds,” added Wilson. “It will be exciting for these guys to get to Temple.”

Wissahickon 55, Great Valley 48

GV: Ward 10 2-3 27, Frankenheimer 1 0-0 3, Porreca 2 1-1 5, Prevost 1 2-2 4, Stilweel 0 0-0 0, Graeff 2 4-4 8, Carter 0 0-0 0, Neri 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-10 48.

W: Fortescue 2 2-8 4, Hirsch 1 0-0 2, Rapoport 4 4-8 14, Lawrence 1 3-3 5, Ostroski 4 2-5 10, Reiner 4 0-0 9, Oliphant 3 0-0 8. Totals 19 11-24 55.

Three-point goals – GV: Ward 5, Frankenheimer. W: Rapoport 2, Reiner, Oliphant 2.