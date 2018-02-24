Perkiomen Valley girls drop Great Valley in playbacks

The Perkiomen Valley girls basketball team moved a step closer toward earning a PIAA Class 6A playoff bid with a 43-34 win over Great Valley during the District 1-6A playback round on Saturday afternoon.

Taylor Hamm led all scorers with a game-high 23 points, 15 of which came during Perk Valley’s 26-17 second-half advantage. The senior Hamm finished an impressive 12-for-14 from the foul line and also knocked down a 3-pointer in the win. Hamm’s big game was especially critical as leading scorer Megan Jonassen was held to just five points on the afternoon.

Sadie Buzan paced Great Valley with 11 points while Annalise Porreca and Emma D’Imperio each finished with six.

With the result, No. 7-seeded Perk Valley will host No. 11 Downingtown East on Wednesday night with a spot in the state playoffs on the line.

After a first-round bye, Perk Valley was clipped by Neshaminy, 57-47 in the second round of districts earlier this week.

Downingtown West 60, Boyertown 54 >> The Bears dropped their matchup against the Whippets during the playback round of the District 1-6A playoffs.

Boyertown, the No. 19 seed and reigning PIAA-6A champion, led 15-14 after the first but was done in by West’s 17-7 advantage in the second quarter. The Bears had opened up their district playoff run with a 59-56 win over Central Bucks West last Saturday before falling to Spring-Ford, 48-39, on Wednesday.