Connect with us

Spring Sports

Methacton’s Tyler Whitton signs on with Eastern University

Name: Tyler Whitton

High School: Methacton

College Selection: Eastern University

Sport: Baseball

Position: Catcher

Anticipated Major: Business Administration

Parents: Karen and Rocco Whitton

Other Schools Considered: Chestnut Hill College, Penn State-Berks, Delaware Valley University

Major Athletic Honors: Defensive Player of the Year (2016).

Academic/Community Service: Student Ambassador, FCA.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Spring Sports