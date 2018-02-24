Methacton’s Tyler Whitton signs on with Eastern University

Name: Tyler Whitton
High School: Methacton
College Selection: Eastern University
Sport: Baseball
Position: Catcher
Anticipated Major: Business Administration
Parents: Karen and Rocco Whitton
Other Schools Considered: Chestnut Hill College, Penn State-Berks, Delaware Valley University
Major Athletic Honors: Defensive Player of the Year (2016).
Academic/Community Service: Student Ambassador, FCA.
