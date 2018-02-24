Methacton’s Sarah Nicoletti selects York College

Name: Sarah Nicoletti

High School: Methacton

College Selection: York College of PA

Sport: Women’s Cross Country

Anticipated Major: Nursing

Parents: Nancy and John Nicoletti

Other Schools Considered: University of Pittsburgh, Temple University

Major Athletic Honors: 2017 First Team All-PAC Selection, Team MVP; Half-Sauer Half-Kraut Marathon Female 19-and-Under First Place; 2016-2017 Girls Indoor Track Team MVP; Delaware and Lehigh Heritage Half Marathon Two-Time Female 19-and-Under First Place; 2015 Cross Country Margaret A. Schultz Award.

Academic/Community Service: High School Student Ambassador, Volunteer at Manna on Main Street Soup Kitchen and Pantry.