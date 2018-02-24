Connect with us

Fall Sports

Methacton’s Lee Eubank chooses Shippensburg University

Name: Lee Eubank

High School: Methacton

College Selection: Shippensburg University

Sport: Women’s Soccer

Position: Defense

Club Affiliation: Penn Fusion

Anticipated Major: Physical Therapy

Parents: Angela and David Eubank

Other Schools Considered: 

Major Athletic Honors: 2017 Team captain, First Team All-PAC selection, Methacton Defender of the Year.

Academic/Community Service: Marc Small Tournament Volunteer

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Fall Sports