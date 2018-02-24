Connect with us

Methacton’s Josh Dubost signs with High Point University

Name: Josh Dubost

High School: Methacton

College Selection: High Point University

Sport: Men’s Soccer

Position: Defender

Club Affiliation: Continental FC Delco U18/U19 Academy Soccer Team

Anticipated Major: Business, Sports Management minor

Parents: David and Amy Dubost

Other Schools Considered: Duke University, Penn State, Georgia Southern, N.C. State

Major Athletic Honors: Madrid Youth Cup Invitational Tournament participant.

Academic/Community Service: Four-year Honor Roll student, Methacton Class Congress, National Night Out volunteer, Spring-Ford Project Outreach volunteer, Valley Forge Baptist youth group member.

