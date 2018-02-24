McCollum in National Prep semifials

A familiar foe stands between Haverford School’s Chase McCollum and his chance to wrestle for a National Prep School championship.

McCollum will face Malvern’s PJ Crane in the 145-pound semifinals after winning three matches Friday at Lehigh University. It will be their third meeting this year. Crane won the first two. McCollumn and Episcopal Academy’s Blair Orr were the only wrestlers from Delaware County schools to advance to the second day of the competition.

McCollum was 3-0 with a pin, a win by technical fall and a victory by decision. He opened the day with a 17-2 win over Oluwalayomi Laniyan of St. John’s School in Houston. McCollum pinned Cole Scott of the Tilton School in 35 seconds in the second round and defeated Joey Dunn from Sidwell Friends, 4-0, to advance to the semifinals.

Haverford School’s Jake Shafer won his first two matches before being eliminated at 106 pounds. Shafter pinned Hamza Shemsu of Belmont Hill School in the first round (1:24) and defeated Luke Kowalski of St Johns College, 9-8, before dropping his next two matches. Ryan Shepherd went 3-2 at 120 pounds for the Fords, with one win by fall and another by major decision.

Michael Clymer (132) and Kwaku Aduboufour went 1-2 in their respective weight classes.

Orr reached the 106-pound quarterfinals, where he fell to Ryan Miller of Blair Academy, 9-2. Orr bounced back with a 12-5 decision over Nico Preovo from Green Farms Academy in the consolation round. Orr started his day with a 13-1 major decision over Staki Gourgoulianis from John Carroll and the beat Christian Morris of McCallie School, 14-2, in the second round.

EA’s Paul McLaughlin pinned Grayson Whitehall of Christian Brothers in his first match at 220 pounds (1:41), before losing to Peterson Monexant of Suffield Academy (4-3) and Khasim Mumin of Phelps (fall, 2:23). Alex Bendineli (126) and Evan Zamoli (182) lost both of their matches.

Sophomore Dayton Delviscio is one of five Malvern wrestlers to advance to the semifinals. Delviscio, who earned All-Delco honors as a freshman at Pennncrest last season, went 3-0 to reach the 113-pound final. He won by fall (41 seconds), technical fall (15-0) and decision (7-2).