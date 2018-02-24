Lynch’s clutch foul shot sends Notre Dame to tournament final

Allie Lynch’s free throw with 4.3 seconds left in the second overtime lifted No. 3 Academy of Notre Dame to a 51-50 victory over second-seeded Abington Friends in the semifinal round of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament Friday at Westtown School.

The Irish play No. 5 Shipley in the championship Saturday at 4:30 at Westtown School. Shipley ousted top-seeded Germantown Academy, 55-52.

Lynch finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Mandy McGurk tied the game at 50 earlier in the second overtime. The junior guard led Notre Dame with 19 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Maggie Pina added 11 points.