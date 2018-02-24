Hill School beats Haverford School in PAISAA Championship

ASTON >> It was undoubtedly a whirlwind, with two huge victories in a frenzied 24-hour span. And even though there were times when members of the Hill School boys basketball team openly wondered whether it was all just a dream, things started sinking in when the medals were doled out.

“It honestly feels a little surreal,” acknowledged forward Nick Alikakos.

With Alikakos leading the way, the Blues pulled away in the second half to top Haverford School, 68-50, and capture the program’s second Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association (PAISAA) State Championship in five years.

“We wanted it more,” Alikakos said. “We’ve worked so hard for this and this was the day that we were waiting for.”

A day earlier, the Hill School shocked the two-time defending state champs from Westtown, 51-47, in the semifinal round. And on Saturday at Neumann University’s Mirenda Center, the fourth-seeded Blues finished strong against the No. 3 Fords, who went unbeaten in Inter-Ac play and won the league title for the first time since 1999.

“We played a heck of a game (Friday) but we knew it wasn’t over and that we’d have to come right back and beat a really good team,” said Hill School’s acting head coach Phil Canosa.

“A lot of people counted us out,” Alikakos added. “Nobody thought we’d even be here today. But we just trusted each other and played our best game.”

The Blues (19-7 overall) won the 2014 crown, but a year ago they were knocked out of the tournament in the semifinals against Episcopal.

“We were bitter about that, for sure, and there was a bad taste in our mouth for a year now,” Canosa said. “So to get here and win it is special.”

Haverford (23-6) hung in the game until Hill School staged a 17-3 third quarter rally that proved to be the difference. Limited to just two points in the first half, the Blues’ 7-foot center, Seth Maxwell, scored seven of his 14 points during the run, which happened when the Fords’ big man, Asim Richards, was sitting down in foul trouble.

“We weren’t moving the ball the way we should early in the game, so we focused on that and getting it into the post,” explained Maxwell.

“We got away from it a bit in the first half, so we got back to it in the second half,” Canosa added. “Seth was a huge factor. We knew that our advantage was having a 7-footer inside.”

In all, Hill outscored Haverford 22-9 in the quarter, and cruised to the title.

“We missed some open shots and they were able to pound it and use their height advantage,” said Haverford head coach Bernie Rogers.

“It all happened pretty quick. When you are playing a team that good, little things can make a big difference.”

Alikakos poured in a game-high 20 points, Chase Audige added 15 and Caleb Dorsey came off the bench to score 11 for the Blues.

“Nick saved his best for last,” Canosa pointed out. “It was his best game of the season and we needed it.”

Senior guard Kharon Randolph and junior forward Christian Ray shared scoring honors with 16 apiece for the Fords. Ray, who began his career at Octorara, reached the 1,000-point milestone for his high school career late in the first half.

Unlike the finish, the start was close and tense. Haverford scored the final six points of the opening quarter, capped by a steal and buzzer-beating dunk by Ray, to inch ahead 12-10. But Hill School scored eight of the first nine in the second quarter to pull ahead for good. It was 26-22 at the break.

“I was proud of how our guys prepared for this game on such short notice and executed the game plan,” Canosa said.

“This has been a long time coming, so it’s nice to see it all come together. I told the guys, ‘you are going to be a state champion for life.’”

Maxwell added: “We are just happy that this team is going to be represented in the trophy room now.”