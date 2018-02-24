Giampapa, Desio pace Ridley over Garnet Valley

Ridley spotted Garnet Valley a two-goal lead then turned up the heat on offense to roll to a 10-5 ICSHL Central victory over the Jaguars.

The Raiders scored eight straight goals after the Jaguars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Michael Giampapa and Michale Desio had three goals each in the outburst. Giampapa finished with three goals and four assists. Desio had an assist to go with his hat trick. Brett Dunning contributed one goal and four assists.

Patrick Vaughn led Garnet Valley with two goals and one assist.

Conestoga 5, Radnor 2 >> The Pioneers scored the final five goals to beat the Raiders.

Michael Cameron led the comeback with two goals. Frank Konopasek added one goal and two assists and Jayden Sison chipped in with one goal and one assist.

Jake Rader scored twice to give Radnor a 2-0 lead early in the second period.

Girls Hockey

Maddy O’Malley had a goal and three assists in the third period as Garnet Valley scored five times in the period to top Radnor, 9-4.

O’Malley finished with four goals and three assists to pace the Jaguars. Rachel Craig backed O’Malley with two goals and two assists. Alissa Zhang also scored twice for the Jags, while Leeanne Sakers handed out two assists.

Lucy Van Kula led Radnor with two goals and one assist.