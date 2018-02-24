Giampapa, Desio pace Ridley over Garnet Valley

Ridley spotted Garnet Valley a two-goal lead then turned up the heat on offense to roll to a 10-5 ICSHL Central victory over the Jaguars.
The Raiders scored eight straight goals after the Jaguars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Michael Giampapa and Michale Desio had three goals each in the outburst. Giampapa finished with three goals and four assists. Desio had an assist to go with his hat trick. Brett Dunning contributed one goal and four assists.
Patrick Vaughn led Garnet Valley with two goals and one assist.
Conestoga 5, Radnor 2 >> The Pioneers scored the final five goals to beat the Raiders.
Michael Cameron led the comeback with two goals. Frank Konopasek added one goal and two assists and Jayden Sison chipped in with one goal and one assist.
Jake Rader scored twice to give Radnor a 2-0 lead early in the second period.
Girls Hockey
Maddy O’Malley had a goal and three assists in the third period as Garnet Valley scored five times in the period to top Radnor, 9-4.
O’Malley finished with four goals and three assists to pace the Jaguars. Rachel Craig backed O’Malley with two goals and two assists. Alissa Zhang also scored twice for the Jags, while Leeanne Sakers handed out two assists.
Lucy Van Kula led Radnor with two goals and one assist.
Comments
Recent News
-
Archbishop Wood/ 1 day ago
Coatesville’s Young, Pottsgrove’s Faison, 4 from Wood among Pa. team for Big 33 Classic
Southeast Pa. will be well represented on the Pennsylvania team for the 2018 Big...
-
Featured Slider/ 1 week ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 1 week ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 2 weeks ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...