Nydick takes over as AD at LC

Robert Nydick left quite an imprint in his time at Arcadia University and is now focused on helping Lansdale Catholic make “that next jump.”

“I’m really excited for the opportunity,” Nydick said. “I’ve heard nothing but positive things about Lansdale Catholic, the staff, the students and the alumni. And in athletics, the tradition is so strong.”

LC announced Friday the hiring of Nydick as the school’s athletic director. Previously the senior associate athletic director and men’s soccer coach at Arcadia University since 2009, Nydick was selected after an extensive search that generated over 140 applications for the position.

He replaces former AD Tom Quintois, who is now at Archbishop Carroll.

Nydick has earned a MS in Sports Management from East Stroudsburg University (ESU), as well as a BS in Physical Education from ESU. In addition, he is also a certified strength and conditioning specialist by the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

“I made a lot of great memories here,” Nydick said of his time at Arcadia. “To see the programs grow more and more each year was very rewarding.”

Under his leadership, Arcadia Men’s Soccer reached the postseason in seven of the last nine seasons while garnering the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award (given to collegiate soccer teams that have over a 3.1 cumulative GPA) every one of those years.

“It’ll be good to get started during the spring season and go through the process,” Nydick said. “And then in the summer we have the time to say ‘maybe we can tinker with this,’ and see what we can improve.”

Lansdale Catholic is a member of the prestigious Philadelphia Catholic League and the PIAA District 12. The Crusader squads have garnered several PCL titles as well as over two dozen PIAA District 12 Championships in the past decade.

LC is a secondary school of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Over $165 million in grants and scholarships for higher education were awarded to members of the last several graduating classes.

The school serves a student population of 693 that resides in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, 17 school districts and 28 parish communities. Nydick joins a staff that includes Principal Ms. Rita McGovern, President James Casey and Assistant Principal for Student Affairs, Rob Moran, who oversees the Athletic Department.