Coatesville’s Young, Pottsgrove’s Faison, 4 from Wood among Pa. team for Big 33 Classic

Southeast Pa. will be well represented on the Pennsylvania team for the 2018 Big 33 Football Classic, set for Saturday, June 16 at Central Dauphin School District’s Landis Field.

Representing the region will be Coatesville defensive back Avery Young (Rutgers), North Penn’s Justis Henley (Delaware), Pottsgrove record-setting running back Rahsul Faison (Stony Brook), St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Marquez McCray (Sacred Heart) and defensive end Rashad Wallace, Episcopal Academy offensive lineman Adam Klein (Temple) and a whopping four from PIAA 5A champion Archbishop Wood. The Vikings will send linebacker Matt Palmer (Delaware), running back Nasir Peoples (Virginia Tech), defensive end Bill Shaeffer (Lafayette) and offensive lineman Tom Walsh.

Pottsgrove’s Rahsul Faison dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter against Interboro. (Austin Hertzog – Digital First Media)

Nasir Peoples (5) of Archbishop Wood runs away from Brendan Mojocha (12) of Gateway in the PIAA Class 5A football championship at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on Friday, December 8, 2017. Mark Palczewski | Special to PA Prep Live.

“We are honored to continue supporting premier football featuring so many outstanding and talented student athletes, in cooperation with the Dauphin County Commissioners,” said Garry Cathell, executive director of PSFCA.  “Witnessing the caliber of players coming together for a week to not only play one of American’s favorite sports, but also to give back through our unique Buddy Program and through community visits, is truly remarkable and rewarding.”

Bob Raines–Digital First Media
North Penn’s Justis Henley turns up field after receiving a short pass.

“We’re looking forward to another exciting game, one that’s been played since 1957, and continues to excite generations of fans,” stated PSFCA President Coach Frank Gay. “We are grateful to the Commissioners, our host families, cheerleaders, buddies, sponsors, fans, and volunteers for helping to continue the success of one of the country’s top high school competitions.”

The Pa. coaching staff will feature Academy Park’s Jason Vosheski and former Phoenixville head coach Evan Breisblatt.

 

 

 

Position First Name Last Name High School College
WR Shaquon Anderson Butts Harrisburg
Iowa Western Community College
WR Jose Barbon Conestoga Valley Temple University
WR Dezmond Boykin Whitehall Villanova University
DT Ayyub Dail Easton Indiana Universtiy of PA
LB Rovny Dasilva West Catholic Preparatory Undecided
OL Derek Devine North Allegheny University of Virginia
WR Jahan Dotson Nazareth Area Penn State University
DT Ray Eldridge South Fayette University of Richmond
QB Lukas Emge Manheim Township Harvard University
RB Rahsul Faison Pottsgrove Stony Brook University
DT David Green Pittsburgh Central Catholic Univeristy of Pittsburgh
A Justis Henley North Penn University of Delaware
K Vlad Hilling Hollidaysburg Penn State University
LB Layton Jordan McKeesport Temple University
WR Charles Katshir Cumberland Valley Penn State University
DB Ronald Kent Harrisburg Western Carolina
OL Adam Klein The Episcopal Academy Temple University
DB James Lawson Bishop McDevitt Villanova University
DB Cooper Lutz Berks Catholic Syracuse University
OL Casey McCollum Penn Manor Lafayette College
QB Marquez McCray St. Joseph’s Prep Sacred Heart University
OL Eric Neill Central Valley Duquesne University
LB Matt Palmer Archbishop Wood University of Delaware
DE Noah Palmer Thomas Jefferson University of Pittsburgh
RB Nasir Peoples Archbishop Wood Virginia Tech
OL Ben Phillis Trinity University of Akron
LB Noah Plack South Fayette University of Delaware
TE Drake Puffenbarger Manheim Township Indiana Universtiy of PA
DB Terry Roberts Cathedral Preparatory University of Iowa
DE Bill Shaeffer Archbishop Wood Lafayette College
LB Liam Slattery Pittsburgh Central Catholic Tufts University
WR Naszhir Taylor Woodland Hills California University of PA
OL Kobe Thomas Parkland Univeristy at Albany
DE Rayshad Wallace St. Joseph’s Prep Undecided
OL Tom Walsh Archbishop Wood University of Delaware
DB Khalil Weathers Pittsburgh Central Catholic University of Pennsylvania
LB Jahan Worth Parkland Duquesne University
DB Avery Young Coatesville Rutgers University
PA Coaches
HC Mark Evans Manheim Twp.
Evan Breisblatt
Joe Cowart New Castle
Mike Evans Canon McMillan
Harold Fairclough Emmaus
Matt Lintel State College
Jason Vosheski Academy Park
Mike Whitehead Cumberland Valley

