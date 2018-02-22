Coatesville’s Young, Pottsgrove’s Faison, 4 from Wood among Pa. team for Big 33 Classic

Southeast Pa. will be well represented on the Pennsylvania team for the 2018 Big 33 Football Classic, set for Saturday, June 16 at Central Dauphin School District’s Landis Field.

Representing the region will be Coatesville defensive back Avery Young (Rutgers), North Penn’s Justis Henley (Delaware), Pottsgrove record-setting running back Rahsul Faison (Stony Brook), St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Marquez McCray (Sacred Heart) and defensive end Rashad Wallace, Episcopal Academy offensive lineman Adam Klein (Temple) and a whopping four from PIAA 5A champion Archbishop Wood. The Vikings will send linebacker Matt Palmer (Delaware), running back Nasir Peoples (Virginia Tech), defensive end Bill Shaeffer (Lafayette) and offensive lineman Tom Walsh.

“We are honored to continue supporting premier football featuring so many outstanding and talented student athletes, in cooperation with the Dauphin County Commissioners,” said Garry Cathell, executive director of PSFCA. “Witnessing the caliber of players coming together for a week to not only play one of American’s favorite sports, but also to give back through our unique Buddy Program and through community visits, is truly remarkable and rewarding.”

“We’re looking forward to another exciting game, one that’s been played since 1957, and continues to excite generations of fans,” stated PSFCA President Coach Frank Gay. “We are grateful to the Commissioners, our host families, cheerleaders, buddies, sponsors, fans, and volunteers for helping to continue the success of one of the country’s top high school competitions.”

The Pa. coaching staff will feature Academy Park’s Jason Vosheski and former Phoenixville head coach Evan Breisblatt.