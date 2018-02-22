Coatesville’s Young, Pottsgrove’s Faison, 4 from Wood among Pa. team for Big 33 Classic

Southeast Pa. will be well represented on the Pennsylvania team for the 2018 Big 33 Football Classic, set for Saturday, June 16 at Central Dauphin School District’s Landis Field.
Representing the region will be Coatesville defensive back Avery Young (Rutgers), North Penn’s Justis Henley (Delaware), Pottsgrove record-setting running back Rahsul Faison (Stony Brook), St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Marquez McCray (Sacred Heart) and defensive end Rashad Wallace, Episcopal Academy offensive lineman Adam Klein (Temple) and a whopping four from PIAA 5A champion Archbishop Wood. The Vikings will send linebacker Matt Palmer (Delaware), running back Nasir Peoples (Virginia Tech), defensive end Bill Shaeffer (Lafayette) and offensive lineman Tom Walsh.
“We are honored to continue supporting premier football featuring so many outstanding and talented student athletes, in cooperation with the Dauphin County Commissioners,” said Garry Cathell, executive director of PSFCA. “Witnessing the caliber of players coming together for a week to not only play one of American’s favorite sports, but also to give back through our unique Buddy Program and through community visits, is truly remarkable and rewarding.”
“We’re looking forward to another exciting game, one that’s been played since 1957, and continues to excite generations of fans,” stated PSFCA President Coach Frank Gay. “We are grateful to the Commissioners, our host families, cheerleaders, buddies, sponsors, fans, and volunteers for helping to continue the success of one of the country’s top high school competitions.”
The Pa. coaching staff will feature Academy Park’s Jason Vosheski and former Phoenixville head coach Evan Breisblatt.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|College
|WR
|Shaquon
|Anderson Butts
|Harrisburg
|
Iowa Western Community College
|WR
|Jose
|Barbon
|Conestoga Valley
|Temple University
|WR
|Dezmond
|Boykin
|Whitehall
|Villanova University
|DT
|Ayyub
|Dail
|Easton
|Indiana Universtiy of PA
|LB
|Rovny
|Dasilva
|West Catholic Preparatory
|Undecided
|OL
|Derek
|Devine
|North Allegheny
|University of Virginia
|WR
|Jahan
|Dotson
|Nazareth Area
|Penn State University
|DT
|Ray
|Eldridge
|South Fayette
|University of Richmond
|QB
|Lukas
|Emge
|Manheim Township
|Harvard University
|RB
|Rahsul
|Faison
|Pottsgrove
|Stony Brook University
|DT
|David
|Green
|Pittsburgh Central Catholic
|Univeristy of Pittsburgh
|A
|Justis
|Henley
|North Penn
|University of Delaware
|K
|Vlad
|Hilling
|Hollidaysburg
|Penn State University
|LB
|Layton
|Jordan
|McKeesport
|Temple University
|WR
|Charles
|Katshir
|Cumberland Valley
|Penn State University
|DB
|Ronald
|Kent
|Harrisburg
|Western Carolina
|OL
|Adam
|Klein
|The Episcopal Academy
|Temple University
|DB
|James
|Lawson
|Bishop McDevitt
|Villanova University
|DB
|Cooper
|Lutz
|Berks Catholic
|Syracuse University
|OL
|Casey
|McCollum
|Penn Manor
|Lafayette College
|QB
|Marquez
|McCray
|St. Joseph’s Prep
|Sacred Heart University
|OL
|Eric
|Neill
|Central Valley
|Duquesne University
|LB
|Matt
|Palmer
|Archbishop Wood
|University of Delaware
|DE
|Noah
|Palmer
|Thomas Jefferson
|University of Pittsburgh
|RB
|Nasir
|Peoples
|Archbishop Wood
|Virginia Tech
|OL
|Ben
|Phillis
|Trinity
|University of Akron
|LB
|Noah
|Plack
|South Fayette
|University of Delaware
|TE
|Drake
|Puffenbarger
|Manheim Township
|Indiana Universtiy of PA
|DB
|Terry
|Roberts
|Cathedral Preparatory
|University of Iowa
|DE
|Bill
|Shaeffer
|Archbishop Wood
|Lafayette College
|LB
|Liam
|Slattery
|Pittsburgh Central Catholic
|Tufts University
|WR
|Naszhir
|Taylor
|Woodland Hills
|California University of PA
|OL
|Kobe
|Thomas
|Parkland
|Univeristy at Albany
|DE
|Rayshad
|Wallace
|St. Joseph’s Prep
|Undecided
|OL
|Tom
|Walsh
|Archbishop Wood
|University of Delaware
|DB
|Khalil
|Weathers
|Pittsburgh Central Catholic
|University of Pennsylvania
|LB
|Jahan
|Worth
|Parkland
|Duquesne University
|DB
|Avery
|Young
|Coatesville
|Rutgers University
|PA Coaches
|HC Mark
|Evans
|Manheim Twp.
|Evan
|Breisblatt
|Joe
|Cowart
|New Castle
|Mike
|Evans
|Canon McMillan
|Harold
|Fairclough
|Emmaus
|Matt
|Lintel
|State College
|Jason
|Vosheski
|Academy Park
|Mike
|Whitehead
|Cumberland Valley
