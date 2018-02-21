O’Brien scores 32, Plymouth Whitemarsh routs Downingtown East in District 1-6A 2nd round

WHITEMARSH >> With Taylor O’Brien’s 32 points and outstanding defense, the sixth-seeded Plymouth Whitemarsh girls basketball team dominated No. 11 Downingtown East 58-27 in the second round of the District 1-6A playoffs Wednesday night.
O’Brien was dominant especially behind the three-point line as she went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.
“It was amazing with our team flowing,” said O’Brien. “We were just playing so confidently and rebounding was a huge part of getting our long runs along with playing together and positive energy.”
Plymouth Whitemarsh head coach Dan Dougherty was impressed with O’Brien’s performance.
“O’Brien is an incredibly talented player,” said Dougherty. “When she shoots from the outside, she’s almost unguardable because as soon as you step out to her, she can pump fake and get underneath other players.”
The Cougars defeated the No. 22 Owen J. Roberts 44-36 in the first round to play Plymouth Whitemarsh.
The Colonials scored often and early in the first quarter as they had a 11-5 after one quarter.
Plymouth Whitemarsh took a monstrous lead heading into halftime after outscoring Downingtown East 23-6 to take a 34-11 lead after the first half.
Things only got worse for the Cougars as they got shutdown 16-9 in the third quarter.
The Cougars would eventually win the fourth quarter 9-8, but it still wasn’t enough as the Colonials earned the 58-27 playoff victory.
Four Colonials scored in the victory including Lauren Fortescue and Ali Diamond with 12 points each, and Anna McTamney with two points.
The win sends Plymouth Whitemarsh to the District One 6A quarterfinals — the Colonials visit No. 3 Spring-Ford Saturday — and a spot in the PIAA tournament.
The Cougars host No. 19 Boyertown in the district playbacks Saturday.
Downingtown East head coach Thomas Schurtz had a lot of praise for the Colonials in the playoff game.
“Plymouth Whitemarsh did a great job playing at home tonight,” said Schurtz. “They made a lot of shots and we weren’t able to make enough shots to stay in the game.”
“I think Plymouth Whitemarsh has a lot of great players,” added Schurtz. “They had a home playoff game and they rose to the occasion and they played a good game today.”
Bella Smuda had the best scoring effort for Downingtown East with 10 points.
Erin Phelan and Olivia each scored six points while Emily Crum scored five points for the Cougars.
Dougherty was impressed with how his team performed to clinch a spot in the state playoffs.
“It was really special today,” said Dougherty. “We had the advantage of seeing Downingtown East play in the first round and the girls got to see the size that they have.”
“The kids kind of bought into not underdog, but small dog mentality,” added Dougherty. “I told them that it’s not about the size of the dog in the fight, but it’s about the size of the fight in the dog.”
PLYMOUTH WHITEMARSH 58, DOWNINGTOWN EAST 27
Downingtown East 5 6 7 9 — 27
Plymouth Whitemarsh 11 23 16 8 — 58
Downingtown East: Smuda 10; Phelan 6; Williams 6; Crum 5.
Plymouth Whitemarsh: O’Brien 32; Diamond 12; Fortescue 12; McTamney 2.
Comments
Recent News
-
Featured Slider/ 6 days ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 1 week ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 2 weeks ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...