Friends’ Central boys, girls win FSL swimming titles again

Friends’ Central School finished in first place once again at the Friends Schools League Swimming Championships held at George School Feb. 10. In front of a packed crowd, the Phoenix boys (4-3) defended their league title successfully for the 15th consecutive time. The Phoenix girls (6-1) did likewise, placing in the Top 3 in 10 of the 11 events.

“Depth played a crucial factor in these very satisfying wins,” said Friends’ Central head coach Iain Anderson. “The boys and girls teams scored points in every single event offered and that is true team work.”

For the Friends’ Central girls, Anna Volpp finished first in the 200 free and 500 free, while Elisabeth Forsyth was first in the 100 free. The Friends’ Central 400 free relay team of Elisabeth Forsyth, Sofia Acchione, Sophie Shack and Kate Raphaely also finished first.

For the Friends’ Central boys, Billy Wilkerson finished first in the 100 free and 100 back.