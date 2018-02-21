Conestoga boys finish first at the Central League Swimming Championships

The Conestoga boys’ team finished in first place in the Central League Swimming Championships held at Radnor High School Feb. 14-17.
The Conestoga boys (11-0 in the Central League) captured their third straight Central League meet title, scoring 531.5 points in the meet with Haverford High School finishing second with 340 points, and Radnor third with 292.5 points.
The three teams each won one of the three relays with Haverford taking the 200 medley relay (1:37.95), Radnor winning the 200 free relay with a new meet record (1:27.12), and Conestoga winning the 400 free relay (3:10.11).
Conestoga’s Brendan Burns won the 200 IM (1:51.62) over Radnor’s James El-Diery (1:54.85), Ridley’s Alex Boeckx (1:57.54) and Haverford’s Matthew Bochanski (1:58.81). Burns also won the 500 free (4:34.54) breaking Radnor’s pool record and meet record by six seconds each, and Conestoga’s team record of 4:34.95 held since 1985 by Chris Craft. Haverford’s Collin Pettit (4:49.90) placed second, Strath Haven’s Sean Adams (4:51.00) placed third and Conestoga’s Thomas Noone (4:53.80) finished fourth.
Conestoga’s Kevin Ryle won the 200 free (1:43.77) over Strath Haven’s Will Resweber (1:44.29), Haverford’s Pettit (1:47.17), Strath Haven’s Adams (1:47.55) and Conestoga’s Noone (1:49.70). Ryle also won the 100 back (52.71) beating Strath Haven’s Jake Booth (55.45), Conestoga’s Jack Hughes (55.49) and Haverford’s Zach Given (55.58).
Haverford’s David Abrahams came out on top winning the 100 breast (58.42), followed by Ridley’s Boeckx (59.50), Haverford’s Bochanski (59.59) and five Conestoga swimmers among the top 15 in the event led by Evan Zhou (1:02.46).
Harriton’s Cristopher Snyder captured the 100 fly (52.43), beating Haverford’s Jackson Graham (52.60), Radnor’s Nick Mlodzienski (53.14) and Conestoga’s trio of Juneseo Choi (55.03), Jack Hughes (55.13) and Oliver Brown (55.41).
Radnor’s Patrick Cullen dominated the sprint freestyle events winning the 50 free (21.37) and the 100 free (46.52). In the 50 free, Harriton’s Nick Anstadt (21.79) placed second followed by Haverford’s Leo Goldzal (22.44). In the 100 free, Strath haven’s Resweber (48.07) placed second, followed by Harriton’s Anstadt (48.81), Conestoga’s Owen Neuman (48.97) and Radnor’s Mlodzienski (49.49).
Comments
Recent News
-
Featured Slider/ 6 days ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 1 week ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 2 weeks ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...