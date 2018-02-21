Conestoga boys finish first at the Central League Swimming Championships

The Conestoga boys’ team finished in first place in the Central League Swimming Championships held at Radnor High School Feb. 14-17.

The Conestoga boys (11-0 in the Central League) captured their third straight Central League meet title, scoring 531.5 points in the meet with Haverford High School finishing second with 340 points, and Radnor third with 292.5 points.

The three teams each won one of the three relays with Haverford taking the 200 medley relay (1:37.95), Radnor winning the 200 free relay with a new meet record (1:27.12), and Conestoga winning the 400 free relay (3:10.11).

Conestoga’s Brendan Burns won the 200 IM (1:51.62) over Radnor’s James El-Diery (1:54.85), Ridley’s Alex Boeckx (1:57.54) and Haverford’s Matthew Bochanski (1:58.81). Burns also won the 500 free (4:34.54) breaking Radnor’s pool record and meet record by six seconds each, and Conestoga’s team record of 4:34.95 held since 1985 by Chris Craft. Haverford’s Collin Pettit (4:49.90) placed second, Strath Haven’s Sean Adams (4:51.00) placed third and Conestoga’s Thomas Noone (4:53.80) finished fourth.

Conestoga’s Kevin Ryle won the 200 free (1:43.77) over Strath Haven’s Will Resweber (1:44.29), Haverford’s Pettit (1:47.17), Strath Haven’s Adams (1:47.55) and Conestoga’s Noone (1:49.70). Ryle also won the 100 back (52.71) beating Strath Haven’s Jake Booth (55.45), Conestoga’s Jack Hughes (55.49) and Haverford’s Zach Given (55.58).

Haverford’s David Abrahams came out on top winning the 100 breast (58.42), followed by Ridley’s Boeckx (59.50), Haverford’s Bochanski (59.59) and five Conestoga swimmers among the top 15 in the event led by Evan Zhou (1:02.46).

Harriton’s Cristopher Snyder captured the 100 fly (52.43), beating Haverford’s Jackson Graham (52.60), Radnor’s Nick Mlodzienski (53.14) and Conestoga’s trio of Juneseo Choi (55.03), Jack Hughes (55.13) and Oliver Brown (55.41).

Radnor’s Patrick Cullen dominated the sprint freestyle events winning the 50 free (21.37) and the 100 free (46.52). In the 50 free, Harriton’s Nick Anstadt (21.79) placed second followed by Haverford’s Leo Goldzal (22.44). In the 100 free, Strath haven’s Resweber (48.07) placed second, followed by Harriton’s Anstadt (48.81), Conestoga’s Owen Neuman (48.97) and Radnor’s Mlodzienski (49.49).