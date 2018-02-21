Cameron’s hat trick powers Conestoga

Michael Cameron scored three times, once in the first period and twice in the second period, to power Conestoga to a 6-2 ICSHL Central victory over Haverford Tuesday.

Cameron’s second goal, off a pass from Frank Konopasek five minutes into the second period, put the Pioneers ahead to stay. Konopasek finished with one goal and two assists.

Henry DeVoe and Daniel Morris scored the goals for the Fords.

In nonleague action:

W.C. East 3, Springfield 0 >> Charles Carsello, Jack Hamilton and Dylan McLaughlin scored one goal each and Joey Galitski posted the shutout with 18 saves. Lachlan Plummer made 40 saves in goal for the Cougars.