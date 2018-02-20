Upper Merion surges late to top Academy Park

Academy Park was at home and had a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter against Upper Merion in the first round of the District 1 Class 5A girls basketball tournament.
A spot in the quarterfinals, though, was not meant to be.
The 10th-seeded Vikings stormed back to end Academy Park’s season with a 58-56 victory over Tuesday night.
The win sends Upper Merion (13-10) into the Friday’s quarterfinals against second-seeded Rustin (20-3), a 66-28 winner over No. 15 Pottsgrove. The top six teams qualify for the PIAA playoffs.
Jordyn Wilson led a balanced attack for Upper Merion. She finished with 14 points. Tymeriah Stanton chipped in with 12, and Amya Anthony and Aailyah Parson added eight points each.
Mahya Woodton scored 14 points to close out her career with a program record 1,307 points. Shantalay Hightower also had 14 points for the Knights (15-8). Taylor Smith added 10 points, and Anissa Fleming pitched in with eight points.
Comments
Recent News
-
Featured Slider/ 5 days ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 1 week ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 2 weeks ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...