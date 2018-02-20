Upper Merion surges late to top Academy Park

Academy Park was at home and had a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter against Upper Merion in the first round of the District 1 Class 5A girls basketball tournament.

A spot in the quarterfinals, though, was not meant to be.

The 10th-seeded Vikings stormed back to end Academy Park’s season with a 58-56 victory over Tuesday night.

The win sends Upper Merion (13-10) into the Friday’s quarterfinals against second-seeded Rustin (20-3), a 66-28 winner over No. 15 Pottsgrove. The top six teams qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

Jordyn Wilson led a balanced attack for Upper Merion. She finished with 14 points. Tymeriah Stanton chipped in with 12, and Amya Anthony and Aailyah Parson added eight points each.

Mahya Woodton scored 14 points to close out her career with a program record 1,307 points. Shantalay Hightower also had 14 points for the Knights (15-8). Taylor Smith added 10 points, and Anissa Fleming pitched in with eight points.