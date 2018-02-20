Penncrest ready for big stage – and screen – in district opener

MIDDLETOWN >> Sometime at the end of what has been another glorious Penncrest boys basketball postseason, coach Mike Doyle is hoping to enjoy some relaxing contentment.

Turns out, he found some time for that right at the beginning of it, too.

“What?” Doyle said Tuesday. “Were we going to practice one more defensive slide?”

With that fear of practice overkill, Doyle, the former assistant coach at Saint Joseph’s, channeled his “inner Phil Martelli” over the weekend, trimmed practice time and ordered his players down the street to the movie complex at the Granite Run Mall for a team viewing of “Black Panther.”

By Tuesday, the entertainment would multiply, as the 22-3 Lions would treat a large home crowd to a 53-27 victory over Upper Moreland in the opening round of the PIAA District One 5-A playoffs.

“We try to do something together as a team as much as we can, every year,” said senior point guard Tyler Norwood, who provided 20 points Tuesday. “It brings a team together more. Team bonding is a thing you need. So we went to the movies and saw ‘Black Panther.’ Everybody had a good time.”

Doyle’s choice of popcorn over another rehearsal of the pick-and-pop was no sign of disrespect to the Bears, who’d entered at 9-13. Rather, it was a cut-the-tension endeavor. Given its pedigree, Upper Moreland very much had the Lions’ attention, even in a 1-vs.-16 seeding match.

“We were apprehensive,” Doyle said. “We thought this team was a little better than their record. They play in the toughest division. They have Plymouth-Whitemarsh twice, Cheltenham twice, Wissahickon twice. So we tried to keep our guys really fresh. There have been enough upsets in college basketball. So we know we weren’t immune to that.”

So braced, the Lions swarmed early, smothering the Bears with defense and jumping to 9-2 lead after one quarter. The lead swelled to 15-2, to 21-8 and, by halftime, to 25-8.

“They’ve very good,” said Upper Moreland coach Sean Feeley. “They are very well coached. They play tremendous defense. We tried simulating their defense in practice, but it’s a different animal in person. They have very good players.”

With the defense creating opportunities, Norwood made them work, allowing the offense to flow. Malcolm Williams scored 11 points, while Justin Heidig added nine.

Eighth-seeded Chichester will play No. 9 Holy Ghost Wednesday. Saturday, the winner will visit Penncrest, the sitting district champion.

“It’s that one, then we’re off to Temple,” Doyle said. “So I like our odds. They’ve been through it. They’ve been on the big stage. Chris Mills, Malcolm and Ty all went through this all last year. So the stage isn’t going to bother them.”

Indeed, the challenge to repeat inspires them … not unlike any good theater, on screen or on a court.

“Our goal is to go back-to-back,” Norwood said. “One game at a time is what we can do. We have a day off to get ready for Chichester or Holy Ghost Prep. So we’ll just keep our ears open for that game. And when Saturday comes, we’ll be ready.”

They were ready Tuesday, climbing to a 40-16 lead after three quarters and by 50-19 in the fourth.

With three three-pointers, Brett Brossman paced the Bears with nine points.

“I thought early we had some good shots,” Feeley said. “We just couldn’t hit. My guys always gave great effort. I appreciate that from them. They gave it everything they had. Tonight, we just couldn’t match their physicality and their defensive effort.”