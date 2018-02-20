Penncrest ready for big stage – and screen – in district opener

MIDDLETOWN >> Sometime at the end of what has been another glorious Penncrest boys basketball postseason, coach Mike Doyle is hoping to enjoy some relaxing contentment.
Turns out, he found some time for that right at the beginning of it, too.
“What?” Doyle said Tuesday. “Were we going to practice one more defensive slide?”
With that fear of practice overkill, Doyle, the former assistant coach at Saint Joseph’s, channeled his “inner Phil Martelli” over the weekend, trimmed practice time and ordered his players down the street to the movie complex at the Granite Run Mall for a team viewing of “Black Panther.”
By Tuesday, the entertainment would multiply, as the 22-3 Lions would treat a large home crowd to a 53-27 victory over Upper Moreland in the opening round of the PIAA District One 5-A playoffs.
“We try to do something together as a team as much as we can, every year,” said senior point guard Tyler Norwood, who provided 20 points Tuesday. “It brings a team together more. Team bonding is a thing you need. So we went to the movies and saw ‘Black Panther.’ Everybody had a good time.”
Doyle’s choice of popcorn over another rehearsal of the pick-and-pop was no sign of disrespect to the Bears, who’d entered at 9-13. Rather, it was a cut-the-tension endeavor. Given its pedigree, Upper Moreland very much had the Lions’ attention, even in a 1-vs.-16 seeding match.
“We were apprehensive,” Doyle said. “We thought this team was a little better than their record. They play in the toughest division. They have Plymouth-Whitemarsh twice, Cheltenham twice, Wissahickon twice. So we tried to keep our guys really fresh. There have been enough upsets in college basketball. So we know we weren’t immune to that.”
So braced, the Lions swarmed early, smothering the Bears with defense and jumping to 9-2 lead after one quarter. The lead swelled to 15-2, to 21-8 and, by halftime, to 25-8.
“They’ve very good,” said Upper Moreland coach Sean Feeley. “They are very well coached. They play tremendous defense. We tried simulating their defense in practice, but it’s a different animal in person. They have very good players.”
With the defense creating opportunities, Norwood made them work, allowing the offense to flow. Malcolm Williams scored 11 points, while Justin Heidig added nine.
Eighth-seeded Chichester will play No. 9 Holy Ghost Wednesday. Saturday, the winner will visit Penncrest, the sitting district champion.
“It’s that one, then we’re off to Temple,” Doyle said. “So I like our odds. They’ve been through it. They’ve been on the big stage. Chris Mills, Malcolm and Ty all went through this all last year. So the stage isn’t going to bother them.”
Indeed, the challenge to repeat inspires them … not unlike any good theater, on screen or on a court.
“Our goal is to go back-to-back,” Norwood said. “One game at a time is what we can do. We have a day off to get ready for Chichester or Holy Ghost Prep. So we’ll just keep our ears open for that game. And when Saturday comes, we’ll be ready.”
They were ready Tuesday, climbing to a 40-16 lead after three quarters and by 50-19 in the fourth.
With three three-pointers, Brett Brossman paced the Bears with nine points.
“I thought early we had some good shots,” Feeley said. “We just couldn’t hit. My guys always gave great effort. I appreciate that from them. They gave it everything they had. Tonight, we just couldn’t match their physicality and their defensive effort.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Featured Slider/ 5 days ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 1 week ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 2 weeks ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...