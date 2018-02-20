Conestoga girls on top at Central League Swimming Championships

Conestoga finished in first place at the Central League Girls Swimming Championships held at Radnor High School Feb. 14-17.

Conestoga, which posted a Central League dual meet record of 11-0 during the regular season, finished first with 465 points, followed by Garnet Valley (10-1) with 346 points and Lower Merion (9-2) with 315.

In the 200 free, Lower Merion’s Anna Kalandadze (1:52.84) placed first, breaking the meet record that she had set a year prior. Conestoga’s Nia Goddard (1:58.84) improved from a 10th place seed to place fourth overall.

Garnet Valley’s Catherine Weaverling (2:08.54) captured the 200 IM event. Conestoga’s Alex Marlow (2:12.39) placed fourth. While GV’s Noelle DiClemente (24.19) and Anastasia Erley (25.01) placed first and fourth in the 50 free, Conestoga’s Sophia Poeta (24.60) finished third.

Conestoga dominated the 100 fly with Madison Ledwith (56.89) first and Allison Yuan (1:00.54) fourth. LM’s Elishka Bailey (1:01.12) and Sophie Roling (1:01.52) placed seventh and eighth.

In the 100 free, Conestoga’s Madison Ledwith (52.57) defended her event crown by placing first.

In the 500 free, LM’s Anna Kalandadze (4:52.84) repeated as event winner while teammate Kerren Matthews (5:19.37) was fourth. Conestoga’s Nia Goddard (5:12.98) was fourth.

In the 100 back, Conestoga’s Sophia Poeta (56.94) dropped 2.5 seconds to upset GV’s Catherine Weaverling (57.55). LM’s Annika Edwards (59.40) and Sophie Oberdick (1:01.21) placed fourth and fifth.

Conestoga’s Alex Marlow (1:07.07) finished third in the 100 breaststroke. LM’s Allison Stewart (1:09.01) finished fourth. In diving, LM’s Amari Brown (437.20) took first place.