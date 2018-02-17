Unionville girls, Henderson boys reign at Ches-Mont Swimming Invitational

The Unionville girls and the West Chester Henderson boys each finished first in their respective competitions at the Scott Elliott Ches-Mont Swimming Invitational Saturday.
In the girls’ competition, Unionville compiled 349.5 points, followed by Coatesville (302.5), West Chester Henderson (302), West Chester Rustin (297.5) and West Chester East (218).
West Chester East’s Ann Carozza won the 50 free (23.46) and 100 free (51.13). Kennett’s Sydney McCracken finished first in the 200 IM (2:11.90) and the 100 breast (1:07.22). The Unionville quartet of Brenna Magness, Jill Anderson, Caroline Mayk and Camryn Carter finished first in the 200 medley relay (1:49.32), while the Unionville forusome of Mayk, Carter, Lily Carlson and Emma McGovern won the 400 free relay (3:37.40).
Coatesville’s Lauren Wolstenholme won the 200 free (2:00.19), Great Valley’s Mac Sullivan won the 100 fly (58.00), and Coatesville’s quartet of Peyton Wolf, Kristin Bria, Lauren DiCamillo and Kayla Bock was first in the 200 free relay (1:38.26). Downingtown East’s Grace Bousom won the 500 free (5:11.07), while West Chester Henderson’s Courtney Marlin was first in the 100 back (59.07).
In the boys; competition, West Chester Henderson compiled 321 points, followed closely by West Chester East (320), Unionville (283) and Coatesville (235).
The Kennett quartet of Emils Jurcik, Nathan Ober, Ryan Barish and Ronan Gorman won the 200 medley relay (1:41.54). Kennett’s Emils Jurcik finished first in the 200 free (1:42.33) and the 100 free (47.15). Kennett’s Nathan Ober was first in the 200 IM (2:03.76). West Chester Henderson’s Liam Pitt won the 50 free (21.82), and Downingtown East’s Vincent Ye won the 100 breast (51.96). The Coatesville quartet of Ethan Moore, Charlie Mehl, Ethan Vannoy, and Cameron Boldaz won the 200 free relay (1:29.83). Unionville’s Liam Callahan finished first in the 500 free (4:43.20), and Uninville’s Harrison Bass won the 100 back (55.43). Downingtown East’s Ben Doyle was first in the 100 breast (58.61). The West Chester East quartet of Phil Leander, AJ Avagliano, Laszlo Vasko and JP Perucki won the 400 free relay (3:17.80).
