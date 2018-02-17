Top four seeds advance to PAISAA boys basketball semfinals

The top four seeds, Westtown School, Perkiomen School, Haverford School and Hill School, all advanced to the PAISAA boys’ basketball tournament semifinals with victories in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Top seed Westtown defeated Shipley, 72-55, led by 35 points from Jalen Gaffney (including 12-for-13 from the free throw line). Noah Collier chipped in with 14 points for the winners and teammate Jake Forrester tallied 11 points. Westtown will face No. 4 seed Hill School Feb. 23 at Neumann University in the PAISAA semifinal.
No. 2 seed Perkiomen earned its first trip to the PAISAA semifinals with a 78-63 win against Phelps School. Chandler Brooks led all scorers with 23 points while KJ Rhodes hit five threes on the way to 22 points as Perkiomen extended its home win streak to 26 games. Tautyvdas Kupstas chipped in 12 points in the win. The Panthers led No. 7-ranked Phelps 53-47 in the final frame where they closed it out with a 23-16 advantage. Anton Laginov led Phelps with 14 points while Manasseh Small added 10. With the win, Perk will face No. 3 Haverford School Feb. 23 at Neumann University in the PAISAA semifinal.
No. 3 seed Haverford School defeated Penn Charter, 66-46, as Gavin Burke scored 20 points, handed out six assists and five steals. Burke hit on three of the Fords’ eight 3-point field goals. Kharon Randolph added 19 points and five assists, while Christian Ray tossed in 10 points. Asim Richards paired four points with a team-high eight rebounds for the Fords.
No. 4 seed Hill School defeated Malvern Prep, 70-57. The Blues saw four player score in double-figures on the way to a win over the Friars in the quarterfinal round of the PAISAA playoffs. Seth Maxwell led the way with 18 for No. 4 Hill while DaQuan Morris scored 15, Chase Audige had 13 and Nick Alikakos scored 11. The Blues led 57-47 heading into the final frame where they used a 13-10 advantage to close it out.
Comments
Recent News
-
Featured Slider/ 2 days ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 4 days ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 1 week ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...