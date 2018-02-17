Shine’s big 3rd helps CB East best Pennridge in District 1-6A 1st round

BUCKINGHAM >> The Pennridge girls basketball team recovered from one slow start Friday night but could not do it again in the second half.

Central Bucks East scored the first 13 points of the District 1-6A first-round contest but Gill Anderson and the visiting Rams rebounded to pull with four at halftime.

The host No. 5 Patriots, however, put together a 10-0 run to start the third quarter and No. 21 Pennridge could not a respond from that, falling to their Suburban One League Continental Conference rival 51-39.

“I haven’t look at the book, but I think our shots weren’t falling either so I think you take that run and our shots aren’t dropping, the mindset changed a little bit there,” Rams coach Mike Elton said. “I think we kind of gave up a couple easy baskets there and had trouble getting back in the game.”

Pennridge could not slow down East’s Elyse Shine in the third as the junior scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the quarter – the Patriots finding her for short jumpers and baskets inside to help them sweep all three meeting with the Rams this season.

“It was all about the hustle and really Soph (Mancuso), she really opened up the offense. And she was finding people really well, including me,” Shine said. “And I feel that’s what really got us going.”

Bailey McManus had 10 points while Mancuso chipped in nine points for the Patriots (15-8), who won their district opener for the third straight season.

East advances to face fifth-seeded Abington Tuesday with the winner qualifying for states. East lost to Abington 58-52 on the road Feb. 6.

Anderson paced Pennridge with 19 points, 13 coming in the first half. Sam Muredda added 12 points for the Rams, who were looking for their first district victory since 2007.

Pennridge ends the season 11-12, a five-win improvement from last year.

“Some of our younger kids got some experience in some tense game situations, so we’ll be back next year,” Elton said.

Two Mancuso free throws at 3:48 put the Patriots up 13-0. Anderson finally got Pennridge on the scoreboard – collecting the first of her eight points in the first quarter to power the Rams’ 10-2 run that pulled them within 15-10 after eight minutes.

Anderson drained a 3-pointer to make it 15-13 in the second quarter, but the Patriots collected 10 of the next 12 points – a McManus three giving East a 25-15 advantage.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Corrin Mart and Muredda made it 25-21. McManus hit a jumper before a bucket from Muredda had the Rams within 27-23 at halftime.

In the third, Pennridge couldn’t get shots to drop while East had the lead up to 10 after a Shine basket and Mancuso triple. After a Shine three-point play at 5:17, McManus connected on a jumper to make it 37-23.

Muredda ended the 10-0 run with two free throws at 4:19 only for Shine to hit consecutive jumpers for a 41-25 East lead.

A Shine basket had the Patriots up 45-28 at the end of the third with another two from Shine giving East its biggest lead of the night at 49-30. Pennridge scored the next seven to get within 12, but that was as close as the Rams could get down the stretch.