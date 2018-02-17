Penncrest’s Arndt getting better in shot put pit at Meet of Champions

Penncrest’s Matt Arndt is closing out the indoor season on a strong note.

For the second straight meet Arndt recorded a personal best to take third place in the shot put in the 53rd Track & Field Coaches Association of Greater Philadelphia Meet of Champions Saturday at Lehigh University.

Arndt topped the 50-foot mark for the first time in his career with a heave of 51 feet, 1¼ inches. That followed a throw of 49-3¾ to win the Last Chance meet Feb. 9. Petey Lemmon of The Haverford School also had a PR of 49-6 to take fourth.

Penncrest and Chester came away with gold medals in the distance medley and 4 x 400-meter championships. The Lions won in 10 minutes, 42.44 seconds, a season best by almost 10 seconds. Chester’s winning time was 3:27.94.

James Jackson, who was part of that 4 x 400 for Chester, took second in the 60-meter hurdles in a personal best time of 8.15 seconds.

Will Merhige and Dan Whaley of The Haverford School also had the best times of their careers. Merhige was second in the mile in a PR of 4:39.76. Whaley took fourth in the 400 with a PR of 50.75.

Episcopal Academy’s Elias Lindgren took third in the mile in a PR of 4:30.62. Haverford High’s Aiden Tomov was fourth in 4:30.86.

Upper Darby’s Jarnail Dhillon (1:57.59) and Radnor’s Ethan Zeh (1;58.54) recorded personal bests to finish fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 800. Neumann-Goretti’s Kamil Jihan, a resident of Chester, won in 1:56.49.