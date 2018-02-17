Penncrest’s Arndt getting better in shot put pit at Meet of Champions

Penncrest’s Matt Arndt is closing out the indoor season on a strong note.
For the second straight meet Arndt recorded a personal best to take third place in the shot put in the 53rd Track & Field Coaches Association of Greater Philadelphia Meet of Champions Saturday at Lehigh University.
Arndt topped the 50-foot mark for the first time in his career with a heave of 51 feet, 1¼ inches. That followed a throw of 49-3¾ to win the Last Chance meet Feb. 9. Petey Lemmon of The Haverford School also had a PR of 49-6 to take fourth.
Penncrest and Chester came away with gold medals in the distance medley and 4 x 400-meter championships. The Lions won in 10 minutes, 42.44 seconds, a season best by almost 10 seconds. Chester’s winning time was 3:27.94.
James Jackson, who was part of that 4 x 400 for Chester, took second in the 60-meter hurdles in a personal best time of 8.15 seconds.
Will Merhige and Dan Whaley of The Haverford School also had the best times of their careers. Merhige was second in the mile in a PR of 4:39.76. Whaley took fourth in the 400 with a PR of 50.75.
Episcopal Academy’s Elias Lindgren took third in the mile in a PR of 4:30.62. Haverford High’s Aiden Tomov was fourth in 4:30.86.
Upper Darby’s Jarnail Dhillon (1:57.59) and Radnor’s Ethan Zeh (1;58.54) recorded personal bests to finish fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 800. Neumann-Goretti’s Kamil Jihan, a resident of Chester, won in 1:56.49.
Comments
Recent News
-
Featured Slider/ 2 days ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 4 days ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 1 week ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...