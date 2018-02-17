McCollum, Orr keep Haverford School, Episcopal Academy on track

It was a good weekend for The Haverford School’s Chase McCollum and Episcopal Academy’s Blair Orr at the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Wrestling Tournament at Malvern Prep.
McCollum, a senior, highlighted a big day for the Fords with a second-place finish at 145 pounds. McCollum won three matches before dropping a 5-2 decision to Malvern’s PJ Crane in the final. It was his fourth straight top-four finish. McCollum was third at 138 as a sophomore and junior, and fourth at 120 as a freshman.
McCollum was one of seven Haverford School wrestlers to finish in the top eight. Jake Saifer was third at 106. Ryan Shepherd took fourth at 120 and Kwaku Adubofour was fourth at 220. Michael Clymer placed fifth at 132. Andrew Parente was seventh at 113 and Neetish Sharma finished eighth at 152.
It was Clymer’s third top-four finish. He placed second at 113 as a freshman and third at 126 as a sophomore.
Orr took second at 106 to lead EA. He dropped a 5-0 decision to Germantown Academy’s Chris Kim. It was his fourth straight top four finish. He was fourth as a freshman, sophomore and junior.
Teammate Alex Sladek pinned Germantown Friends’ Jake Moss in 47 seconds to take third at 132. Alex Bendinelli was fifth at 126. 182: Evan Zamolli pinned Penn Charter’s Wayne Derkotch in 3:16 to take fifth at 182. And Paul McLaughlin beat Zakaria Loudini of Friends’ Central for fifth at 220.
Malvern Prep’s Dayton Delviscio, who earned All-Delco honors at Penncrest last year as a freshman, pinned Cody Craig of The Hill School in 3:18 to win the 113 pound title.
