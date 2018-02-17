Malvern Prep swimmers finish 4th at Easterns

Malvern Prep finished fourth at the Eastern Prep swimming and diving championships Feb. 16-17. The Friars finished in fourth place with 445.5 points, behind Haverford School (550.5). Andover (Mass.) (537) and Peddie (517).

The Friars’ Nick Harris was the Eastern Prep Diving gold medalist finishing with a school record score of 513.60, and the Friars’ Marshall Beckett was fourth at 390.5.

Malvern’s 200 free relay team of Matt Hopkins, Dan Waterland, Lou Franzone and Matt Magness finished third, with a new school record and All America time of 1:23.88.

Magness finished third in the 200 free (1:40.30), while Hopkins finished fifth in the 50 free (21.29). Magness was seventh in the 500 free (4:37.00) and the Friars’ 400 free relay was seventh (3:10.47).