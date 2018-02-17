Burke helps Haverford School rout Penn Charter

Gavin Burke scored 20 points, handed out six assists and five steals as The Haverford School advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament with a 66-46 victory over Penn Charter Saturday.

Burke hit on three of the Fords’ eight 3-point field goals. Kharon Randolph added 19 points and five assists, while Christian Ray tossed in 10 points. Asim Richards paired four points with a team-high eight rebounds for the Fords.

Haverford plays Perkiomen School in the semifinal round Friday at 5 p.m. at Neumann University.