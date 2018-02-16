Ray, Burke show way for Haverford School

Christian Ray and Gavin Burke were hot early as The Haverford School rolled past the Solebury School, 89-56, in the opening round of the PAISAA tournament. The victory earned the Fords (21-5) a quarterfinal date with Penn Charter at 2 Saturday afternoon. The sixth-seeded Quakers knocked off No. 11 Friends’ Central, 63-55.

Ray scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Burke nailed all three of his 3-point field goals in the first 16 minutes to help the Fords open up a 45-31 lead. Burke finished with 15 points, while Kharon Randolph pitched in with 10. The Fords made 13 3-point field goals in the game.

Phelps 71, Episcopal Academy 45 >> A slow start on offense brought EA’s season to a close. Phelps jumped out to a 37-15 halftime lead and never looked back.

Alex Capitano led EA with 16 points. Matt Dade had 11 for the Churchmen.