Rader’s helping hands power Radnor

Jake Rader was in a giving mood for Radnor.
Rader handed out four assists and scored once as the Raiders topped Marple Newtown in Central boys action, 12-2.
Radnor wasn’t the only Radnor player to have a big day. Luke Winnick had one goal and three assists. Landers Masterson scored twice and handed out two helpers, while Anthony Laudicinia tallied a hat trick.
Garrett Dobbins and Max DiCola had the goals for the Tigers.
Girls Hockey
Lucy Van Kula’s unassisted goal early in the second period was all the offense Radnor could muster in a 7-1 loss to Boyertown. Goalie Tessa Landry made 41 saves for the Raiders.
