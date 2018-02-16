Gormley’s return a plus for TCA

Grace Gormley returned to fulltime action just in time to lead The Christian Academy to the championship game in the Bicentennial Athletic League girls basketball tournament.

Gormley poured in 20 points in her first full action after missing a month with a sprained ankle, including eight in the fourth quarter, to pace the Crusaders to a 40-35 victory over New Hope-Solebury.

TCA (15-7) faces Jenkintown, a 33-32 winner over Lower Moreland, in Saturday’s championship game at Morrisville High School. Tip-off is 3 p.m.

Gormley shot 6-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. She also pulled down 11 rebounds. Britney Dike added eight points and Dejah Burley-Chambers pitched in with seven.

In the PAISAA tournament:

Episcopal Academy 41, Baldwin 18 >> Seanna McNamara made all three of her 3-point field goals in the third quarter to send the sixth-seeded Churchwomen into Saturday’s quarterfinals against No. 3 Notre Dame. Tip-off is 2 p.m.

Katie Weaver scored seven of her nine points in the first quarter to stake EA (12-11, 7-5) to a 10-2 lead. Luca Mamula also had nine points.