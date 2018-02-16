Gibbs Sincerely terrific for Carroll

Sincere Gibbs collected two individual victories and was on a winning relay team to lead Archbishop Carroll to a 69-55 Catholic League victory over Bonner & Prendergast.

Gibbs won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly and swam the third leg of the winning 200 medley relay team. Brendan Gould also was on the relay team and finished first in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Josh Bryan and Arvin Sequeira were triple winners for the Friars. Ryan won the 200 free and teamed with Sequeira on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Sequeira also was first in the 100 backstroke.